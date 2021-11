Can you believe that we are just a few weeks away from the end of 2021? Now is the time to start thinking about how you want to spend New Year’s Eve to ring in 2022!. If you’re considering a trip to Disney World on December 31st, you may be wondering what the parks will look like this year. With no major celebrations happening last year due to the health and safety measures in place at the time, this could be the first time since 2019 into 2020 that we’ll see any significant New Year’s celebration!

