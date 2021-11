Whistler is known for being an outdoor sports paradise, so who better to experience it with than your furry companions? Many hotels and resorts in the area cater to guests with pets and there are pet services for all their needs in the village. Dogs can gambol in off-leash areas like Rainbow Park and at the beaches on Lost Lake and Alpha Lake. Summer hikes or winter cross-country skiing become fun for everyone when pets come along – be on the lookout for bears, deer and coyotes on less traveled trails, though. These pet-friendly hotels in Whistler, Canada will point you in the right direction – bookable on Culture Trip.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO