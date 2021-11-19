ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Naked Clearwater man hit woman with car, punched and choked her on causeway, authorities say

By Chelsea Robinson
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzMKj_0d1sAKu600

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Clearwater man has been arrested in connection to a brutal attack on a woman in broad daylight.

Daniel Patregnani, 33, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Brevard County Jail.

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Florida airport after viral attack on ex-girlfriend

According to a release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pineda Causeway just east of I-95.

Officials began receiving 911 calls stating that a man had struck a woman with his car, chased her down, and was choking her.

Deputies responded and found a woman seriously injured. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where she remains in critical, but stable, condition following emergency surgery.

Investigators said they believe Patregnani and the victim were traveling in the same vehicle when she jumped out of the car and began running.

Suspects hurt in shooting after fleeing deputies in Polk County, Sheriff Judd says

“Patregnani drove across lanes of traffic, towards the victim, and intentionally struck her,” a news release stated “Patregnani then exited the vehicle, naked, and dragged the victim on the ground, striking her with his fists and choking her.”

Several off-duty officers were able to restrain Patregnani until deputies arrived.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call Agent Bruce Connors of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 28

Victoria Omdahl
7d ago

I would love to hear the whole story. Like how are they affiliated? Why is he naked? Was she clothed? Was this a kidnapping or domestic incident? Was he high? So much more to the story. I hope she survives.

Reply(1)
6
Related
WFLA

Hernando County deputy, K-9 injured in crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday evening after he and his K-9 were involved in a crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville. Authorities say Deputy Johnathan Weeks was responding to a call with his cruiser in “emergency mode,” with his emergency lights […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Shooting#Murder#Wesh#Sheriff Judd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Family thankful after mom, 74, escapes house fire day before Thanksgiving

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama man said he is extra grateful this holiday season after his mother escaped after his elderly mother’s home was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday. The incident happened on Winterhaven Count in Fairhope. Ronald Bozeman said his mother heard a noise in front of her home. When she got […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WFLA

Roof collapses after large fire at California textile building

(NBC) — Crews were at the scene of a massive fire at a commercial building in California Thursday night. Giant flames ripped through the textile-filled building in Vernon. The roof collapsed over a portion of the building that’s connected to four others. Firefighters were battling the flames from above in an effort to protect the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy