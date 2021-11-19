Bella Thorne Makes a Red-Hot Arrival in Fiery Versace Mini Dress & Sparkly Pumps at Latin Grammy Awards

Red alert: Bella Thorne made an eye-catching arrival on Thursday at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in fiery hues from head to toe. The actress stunned in a red Versace fall ’96 mini dress featuring glossy beads around the bust and rhinestone detail along the straps.

The shimmering effect continued down to her feet, where she wore pointed pumps by Amina Muaddi that were embellished in red crystals, including along the ankle straps.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Thorne, stars including Zendaya, Sarah Paulson and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and more top brands in recent weeks.

Her stylist Mikiel Benyamin is the mastermind behind Thorne’s head-turning looks. In fact, Thorne made a daring red carpet appearance on Nov. 4 at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. The former Disney Channel starlet stepped out in a bold two-piece set courtesy of Giambattista Valli, featuring an oversized white bib, the black sequin-covered crop top also came adorned with gold buttons. She styled the matching mini skirt with sheer black stockings and a pair of black leather Mary Jane-inspired stilettos by Tom Ford.

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Le Silla and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, the star is a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

See more of Bella Thorne’s style through the years .

