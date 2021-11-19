ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bella Thorne Makes a Red-Hot Arrival in Fiery Versace Mini Dress & Sparkly Pumps at Latin Grammy Awards

By Charlie Carballo
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nX0eL_0d1sAA4q00

Red alert: Bella Thorne made an eye-catching arrival on Thursday at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in fiery hues from head to toe. The actress stunned in a red Versace fall ’96 mini dress featuring glossy beads around the bust and rhinestone detail along the straps.

The shimmering effect continued down to her feet, where she wore pointed pumps by Amina Muaddi that were embellished in red crystals, including along the ankle straps.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Thorne, stars including Zendaya, Sarah Paulson and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and more top brands in recent weeks.

Her stylist Mikiel Benyamin is the mastermind behind Thorne’s head-turning looks. In fact, Thorne made a daring red carpet appearance on Nov. 4 at the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. The former Disney Channel starlet stepped out in a bold two-piece set courtesy of Giambattista Valli, featuring an oversized white bib, the black sequin-covered crop top also came adorned with gold buttons. She styled the matching mini skirt with sheer black stockings and a pair of black leather Mary Jane-inspired stilettos by Tom Ford.

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Le Silla and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, the star is a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

See more of Bella Thorne’s style through the years .

Make your outfits pop in red heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLKaD_0d1sAA4q00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Sergio Rossi Godiva Pumps, $348 (was $696) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7b3M_0d1sAA4q00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypqDX_0d1sAA4q00
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $80 .

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Zendaya
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Bella Thorne
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Ciara looked absolutely stunning in a sexy new look on Tuesday, showing off her killer figure in a sparkly, revealing dress in NYC. Ciara, 36, looked more stunning than ever on Tuesday in a taupe-colored, sparkling turtleneck dress. The “Level Up” singer arrived at the ACE Awards in New York City on Nov. 2 in the slinky number which featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, exposing her exquisitely toned legs with a high slit. The dress wrapped around her hips with a sarong-like silhouette, falling to her ankles to show off cinnamon-colored pointed-toe heels.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Mini Dress#Latin#Disney Channel#Le Silla#Dkny#Chanel#French
POPSUGAR

It’s Not Dramatic to Say Time Stopped When Elle Fanning Walked the Red Carpet in This Dress

Could Elle Fanning be ushering in a brand-new style era? It certainly seemed so when the 23-year-old Maleficent star waltzed the red (though technically emerald) carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a getup that eschewed her usual penchant for dreamy pastels and delicate floral patterns. While attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Elle oozed goth goddess energy in a sheer black gown that, similar to outfits worn by most other attendees, is the brainchild of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele. The edgy dress featured numerous cutouts — on the sleeves, sides, and, most noticeably, the back — and a completely see-through skirt. Hot damn, we see you, Elle!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Thigh-High Distressed Balenciaga Knife Boots With Leggings in NY

Kim Kardashian continues to stun in New York City. The 41-year-old business mogul stepped out on Tuesday evening from her hotel in an oversized, full-length brown tweed Balenciaga coat, a black top and sleek black leggings to meet friends at Zero Bond in SoHo. Kardashian, who has been embracing the fashion house with gusto lately, finished off her evening look with a pair of thigh-high Balenciaga boots with a likeness to distressed denim. This “Knife” style is currently sold out online. She accessorized her fall-ready ensemble with rectangular-shaped black shades, a fluffy black bag and sparkling statement earrings. The Skims founder has been making...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes. During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels. As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear. Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy