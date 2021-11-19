ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Brad Tavares out, Roman Dolidze steps in to face Brendan Allen at UFC on ESPN 31

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Brendan Allen won’t get to face a ranked opponent, but he’ll still draw a tough test.

Brad Tavares has been forced out of UFC on ESPN 31 and Roman Dolidze (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) will step in to face Allen (17-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC) on Dec. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

A person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Fight Bananas was first to report the news.

Dolidze hasn’t competed since defeating Laureano Staropoli at UFC Fight Night 189 in June. The 33-year-old Georgian was scheduled to face Kyle Daukaus this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 197, but the bout was scrapped due to COVID-19 protocols stemming from Dolidze’s camp.

Winner of nine of his past 10, former former LFA champion Allen will look to make it three straight. After submitting Karl Roberson in the first round at UFC 261, Allen bounced Punahele Soriano out of the ranks of the unbeaten at UFC on ESPN 27 in July.

The latest UFC on ESPN 31 lineup now includes:

  • Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
  • Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin
  • Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape
  • Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka
  • Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
  • Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono
  • Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

