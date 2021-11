New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, the team announced, the latest step toward his eventual return to the court. Williamson, who is in his third year, has missed every game this season because of a right foot fracture suffered in the summer. There was initial hope that he would be available for the start of the season but that hasn't happened.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO