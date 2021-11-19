ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Angelo Baque’s Childhood Inspires His New Awake NY x Crocs Collab

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQkM6_0d1s9Qwy00

The Crocs Classic Clog is one of the most popular silhouettes among sneaker fans this year, and the brand continues to deliver new iterations of the clog including a pair designed in collaboration with Awake NY.

The latest project between the footwear brand and New York-based streetwear brand is centered around a special iteration of the Crocs Classic Clog, which Footwear News will crown as the Shoe of the Year at this month’s 35th annual FN Achievement Awards.

According to the parties involved, Awake’s Founder and creative director Angelo Baque used this collaborative clog style to pay tribute to his grandmother’s Washington Heights home, where Baque spent summers as a kid. Baque covered his first Crocs collab with the sentiment “Home is where the heart is ,” an homage to a space that he looks back on fondly and informed his idea of what home and family mean to him today.

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog dons a bold purple-based color scheme that’s covered with blue heart graphics throughout the surface of the foam. The collab also comes with special Jibbitz attachments including two Awake NY logo, a heart, and a Red Apple for personalized.

The Awake NY x Crocs Classic Clog will be released today at Awakenyclothing.com at 11 a.m. ET in adults ($70) and grade school ($50) sizing. The collab will also be available at Foot Locker’s Green House app and at Footlocker.com tomorrow and Nov. 23, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Peek at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in Black

Following a preview of the white edition, images of the Off-White™ x Air Force 1 Mid in black have surfaced on the internet. The reimagined Blazer Low collaboration constructed in a similar color scheme has also been unveiled and is reported to drop sometime next year along with the new pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Furyosa Stomps Forward In “Archeo Pink”

The women’s Nike Air Max Furyosa hasn’t garnered the widespread, mainstream appeal of other sneakers under the Swoosh umbrella, but it’s become a go-to option for many bold fashion enthusiasts. Constructed from a mix of mesh, suede and synthetic paneling, the newly-surfaced pair is evenly split in “Black,” “Anthracite” and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Yoon Of AMBUSH Teases The Return Of The Nike Air Adjust Force

With her very first Nike collaboration, Yoon Ahn paid homage to both the Air Max 180 and the Air Zoom Flight, combining the two together for something fresh yet still dear to the designer. For her next project, the AMBUSH head is resurrecting yet another classic: the Air Adjust Force.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Gives the Air Jordan 1 High a "DuckBoot" Treatment

Known for its vast amount of custom sneakers, New York design studio Ceeze whipped up a new Air Jordan 1 High dubbed as the “DuckBoot.” The company has established itself in the world of streetwear with elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE for an all-over animal patterned Balenciaga Triple S and North Carolina-based aircraft recycler Aircraft Solutions USA Inc. to reimagine the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten” with airplane trash. Due to the massive inflow of sneakers, the studio also recently produced bags out of leftover uppers of sneakers.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awake Ny#Jibbitz#A Red Apple#Awakenyclothing Com#Foot Locker#Green House#Footlocker Com
inputmag.com

Supreme and Tiffany collab on special Box Logo T-shirt and silver jewelry

Following months of rumors, Supreme and Tiffany have confirmed they’ll join forces for a landmark collaboration. In its most serious splash into jewelry yet, Supreme has taken inspiration from the “Return to Tiffany” collection first launched in 1969. A “Please Return to Supreme” stamp featuring the brand’s famous Box Logo appears across a range of sterling silver goods set to test the limits of hypebeast’s budgets this week. Also included in the collection is a very on-trend freshwater pearl necklace complete with an oval shaped pendant.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best of the Lacoste FW21 Collection Here

We don’t know how many times you need to hear this before you start to pay attention, but a PSA for all those who need to hear this: prep is back. Well, prep never really left, but with the rise of names like Aimé Leon Dore and NOAH, the style has been given a new lease of life. Alongside the new arrivals, though, there’s a wealth of classic prep labels like Lacoste which are worth exploring, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

RIFRUF Introduces Premium Caesar 1S Dog Sneakers for FW21

Following its debut collection earlier this year, RIFRUF continues to lace dogs and pups with veterinarian-endorsed stylish shoes to protect their paws year-round. This season expands colorway and sizing options for the popular Caesar 1 sneakers and introduces a new Caesar 1S dog sneaker silhouette. The latest Caesar 1S dog shoe features a ripstop spacer mesh for maximum breathability and elasticity, while the gusset tongue is specially designed to offer comfort for the dewclaw. Leather overlays run over the toes, and RIFRUF branding extends across the laterals. A hook-and-loop lacing system allows for easy entry and exit, a padded collar lining locks paws in place for long uninterrupted walks, and a rubber sole unit below completes the pairs.
PETS
Hypebae

Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH Teases New Nike Collab

Designer Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH has teased a vintage-inspired Nike silhouette on her Instagram Stories and we’re already excited. According to subsequent posts, Yoon is currently visiting the Nike campus, so an official reveal may be happening soon. Yoon appears to be wearing a take on the Nike Air Adjust...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

South Park's Stan Marsh Inspires This Adidas Stan Smith Collab

After dropping the “Towelie” Campus 80 for 4/20 this year, South Park and Adidas have another sneaker collaboration on the way. Official product images have surfaced of an upcoming South Park x Adidas Stan Smith collab that’s fittingly inspired by the TV series’ iconic character, Stan Marsh. The shoe itself appears to directly reference Marsh’s signature beanie as seen with the blue-based color scheme on the upper combined with a red suede trim at the base. Additional details include an image of Marsh along with Stan Smith branding printed on the tongue while Marsh’s catchphrase “Sweet Dude” is printed on the heel. Capping off the look is an all-white tooling underneath.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Salehe Bembury Brings His Design Acumen To Crocs With The Pollex Clog

In a short two year span, Salehe Bembury has climbed his way to the ranks of sneaker culture’s finest collaborators. With his New Balance 2002R, the former Versace VP earned his title as FNAA’s designer of 2020; and this year, Bembury is maintaining momentum, offering numerous NB follow-ups and one of the coolest Crocs of the year, the Pollex Clog.
APPAREL
Robb Report

Noah and Adidas Are Dropping a New Shoe Collab This Week

Adidas and Noah Clothing have a new collaboration dropping soon. After delivering a summer-ready capsule in June, the German sportswear giant and the New York-based label have joined forces to deliver a new apparel and footwear collection for this year’s fall and winter seasons. According to Noah Clothing, the label set out to create a functional, yet wearable capsule that blurs the line between performance and lifestyle for its pieces. The Noah Clothing x Adidas collab is centered around the release of the new low-cut Lab Race and Vintage Runner silhouettes with each pair dropping in two colorways. The first pair is constructed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Kingsford x Reality to Idea Is the Studio's Hottest Collab Yet

Joshua Vides' latest collaboration through his Reality to Idea design studio is pure flames — literally. The Southern California-based visual artist and illustrator teamed up with the grillmasters at Kingsford®️ for the second edition of its Fire Drop series. The inaugural Fire Drop launched this past summer with celebrity jeweler...
DESIGN
Footwear News

Footwear News

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy