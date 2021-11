The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans try to shake off the Triptyfan from the Thanksgiving turkey and face each other for game one of a two game set and also the first matchup of this young season. The Pelicans have not had the kind of season that they envisioned so far, but they are still a very talented, young team with all star Brandon Ingram leading the way. Even though the Pelicans roll into town without star Zion Williamson this will be an entertaining couple of games between these two teams.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO