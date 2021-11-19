ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EARTHWORM JIM Is Getting a New Animated Series Adaptation

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic video game franchise, Earthworm Jim, is getting a new animated TV series adaptation. The project is being developed by Interplay Entertainment Corp., which owns the rights to the Earthworm Jim games. The series would follow “the adventures of the titular Jim, a worm in a futuristic robotic...

