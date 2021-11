EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced that it recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Power Line Systems—a leader in software for the design of overhead electric power transmission lines and their structures—from private equity firm TA Associates for approximately $700 million. The consideration is payable, at BSY’s election, in cash or a combination of cash and BSY stock. As an established subscription business with no full-time go-to-market staffing, Power Line Systems generates extraordinary profitability and cash flow, and accordingly, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to BSY’s corresponding financial metrics.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO