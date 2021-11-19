Man’s ear partially cut off in Elwood bar fight; Affidavit says it started because suspect thought victim was staring at him

ELWOOD, Ind. — A man was arrested for a bar fight in Elwood that ended with another man stabbed, including having part of his ear cut off.

Police went to the American Legion on Main Street for a reported stabbing just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 14.

The victim told police he had an altercation with the suspect because he thought the victim was staring at him. The man said he was actually talking to a relative, but could understand why the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Terry Bixby of Alexandria, would think he was staring at him, based on where the relative was seated.

A probable cause affidavit shows multiple witnesses and the victim said Bixby yelled, telling the man to stop staring at him. The man told police he approached Bixby several times to let him know he was not intentionally looking his way.

When it become apparent a fight was going to happen, the victim said he told Bixby to “take it outside” and not fight in the bar.

That’s when the victim said he saw Bixby reach for a pocket where a knife could be seen. The man said he then punched Bixby in the face. Other witnesses said Bixby was pushed.

The two then became involved in a scuffle and fell to the ground. The victim told police he had Bixby in a “rear naked choke” when he felt he had been stabbed, according to court documents.

When police arrived, they found the stabbing victim with a laceration to the left side of his head and his left shoulder. Part of his left ear had also been cut off.

The knife that had been used had been secured to a table by a witness.

Bixby was gone by the time officers arrived. Investigators later found Bixby in Alexandria and pulled him over. Police noted he had blood and on his clothes and face when he was at the police station.

He was arrested for aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.

