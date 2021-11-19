Bills sign veteran OL Bobby Hart

Bobby Hart Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bills have signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart, per a club announcement. He’ll help fill in for right tackle Spencer Brown, who was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week.

Hart has managed to stick in the NFL for seven seasons despite being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. The lineman started 21 games for the Giants between 2015 and 2017. He later started 45 games (out of 46 appearances) for the Bengals between 2018 and 2020.

The Bengals dropped Hart in March and he’s been making the rounds ever since, spending time with the practice squads of the Bills and Dolphins. The Titans also picked him up for a bit, using him in three games this year. Now, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman is back in Buffalo with a chance to play.

The Bills will likely start Daryl Williams alongside Dion Dawkins while Brown is out. They’ll be supported by Hart and fifth-round rookie Tommy Doyle.

The Bills advanced to 6-3 last week, cruising past the Jets 45-17. Next up, a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Colts in Buffalo.