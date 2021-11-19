ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin-Manuel Miranda's New Movie Debuts on Netflix

Cover picture for the articleAfter charming legions of fans with his work on Hamilton, In The Heights, and Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda is officially stepping into the director's chair — and viewers can now check out his directoral debut in all its glory. On Friday, Netflix released tick, tick... BOOM! on its streaming platform, after the...

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is in love with the act of creation

Jonathan is the kind of guy who earnestly jots down a note — “Fear or love?” — and then promptly quits his job waiting tables. Who believes that inside fancy apartment buildings are pretty ladies in evening gowns caressing the walls and sipping Champagne all day long. Who introduces himself as “the future of musical theater” sans irony, as if he’s testing out the idea to make sure he still believes it.
‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
tick, tick … Boom! Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut is a Fast-Moving Cautionary Tale About Failure

Despite any prescience on behalf of its subject matter, I’m sure even the playwright himself, Jonathan Larson, would have looked back on his big-budget, science fiction Broadway hopeful “Superbia” with enough hindsight to acknowledge there was no way it would ever see the light of day. As the relatable cartoon shared by artists all over the internet of an iceberg attests: the amount of work produced to get to the one piece that finds an audience (in any medium) is too high a multiplier to even begin hypothesizing. And any creator who isn’t made aware of this fact in school has been done a disservice by their educators. That doesn’t, however, mean you shouldn’t dream or that your first try won’t get funded. Lightning does strike for some.
Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of his films: ‘It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights, saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.Speaking to The New Yorker, Miranda addressed the controversy again.“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen...
“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway’s most influential artists with ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
Lin-Manuel Miranda brings Jonathan Larson to the screen in 'Tick Tick Boom'

Entertainment powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda is once again bringing musical theater into the spotlight with his latest project – the film adaptation of the off-Broadway show “Tick Tick Boom.”. The movie marks Miranda’s directorial debut and centers around the late composer/lyricist of "Rent," Jonathan Larson – who died suddenly at the...
Lin-Manuel Miranda shares his thoughts on cancel culture

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda recently addressed the concept of cancel culture, specifically regarding past criticism and complaints of colourism in his work. According to Fox News, he sat down for a lengthy interview with a magazine, in which he discussed his career as well...
Domhnall Gleeson, Van Gogh Exhibit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Future of Work

A new show from playwright Enda Walsh titled "Medicine" tells the story of a man struggling with mental illness, trying to process his past through an unconventional therapy method. The Irish Times says star Domhnall Gleeson's is "a force to be reckoned with." Gleeson joins us to discuss. "Medicine" runs at St. Anne's Warehouse through December 5th.
Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda competed against Tariq Trotter of The Roots in the game of Wheel of Freestyle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair took turns hitting a button that provided three random words that Miranda and Trotter would have to use in a freestyle rap on Wednesday.
Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
Tick, Tick… Boom! review – Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s meta musical

In his directorial debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie-musical based on a musical about writing… a musical. It’s all a bit inside baseball and it won’t be music to everyone’s ears. Those not naturally inclined towards the form may struggle with its grating combination of earnestness and exuberance. The show tunes are an acquired taste too.
tick, tick...BOOM! Isn't Lin-Manuel Miranda's First Directing Credit on IMDb

Tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show, arrives on Netflix on November 19. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film, which stars fellow Tony winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, who has already received praise for his directorial debut, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the movie. A very fun fact was revealed during the sit-down: tick, tick...BOOM! isn't technically his first directing credit—at least, not on IMDb. "In the early days of IMDb, you didn't need to prove you'd made a movie. My friend Adam and I made a 40-minute movie over the course of three sleepovers in tenth grade called Clayton's Friends," he explained. "It literally was a sleepover movie. I can't get it off IMDb." Read the riveting description of that project here, and watch the full interview below.
Review: Disney’s “Encanto” shines with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical brilliance, character depth

Three stars. Rated PG. 1 hour, 49 minutes. In theaters. Mirabel Madrigal is an average child in a magical family — a feeling many adolescents can no doubt relate to. In Disney’s new computer-animated movie, “Encanto,” the curly-haired, bespectacled Colombian girl suddenly finds herself struggling with her family’s approval as the Madrigals near an important rite for all young family members: the discovery of their unique powers, symbolized by a glowing door that leads into a fantastical realm (or their bedroom, as it were).
