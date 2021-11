In a new joint podcast interview, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin open up about marriage and reveal why separation is simply not an option. Hailey Baldwin opened up about how husband Justin Bieber’s mental health struggles impacted the earlier stages of their marriage. The model, 24, and her singer-songwriter husband, 27, sat down for a joint interview for the In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah podcast on November 1, chatting all things marriage. During the chat, Hailey got candid about a call she had with her mother, Kennya Baldwin, where she said she wasn’t sure if the marriage would work.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO