Our Spotlight series highlights the careers and lives of tax professionals across the globe. This week’s spotlight is on cross-border tax adviser Marina Hernandez. Marina is Argentinian and Spanish by birth, but, she says, American by choice. In 2009, after a career in corporate finance at large multinational companies on three continents, she started a tax firm, MHTax, to provide tax consulting, preparation, and representation services to U.S. immigrants and expats. A few years later, she became a CFP® professional and started a wealth advisory firm, Swiss American Wealth Advisors, to serve the complex planning needs of globally mobile families with U.S. and Swiss ties.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO