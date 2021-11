The first bite of a warm soft pretzel is truly something to savor, and perhaps no better pretzel comes to mind than a fresh pretzel from Auntie Anne's. From humble beginnings in a Pennsylvania farmer's market in 1988 (via Auntie Anne's), the pretzel company has found a home in everywhere from mall food courts to freezer aisles in your grocery store. Per Delish, the pillowy, slightly sweet, salty pretzels are baked fresh in-store every day and topped with melted butter, which is enough to get anyone in a twist. Any good mall-walker worth their salt could tell you a shopping trip isn't complete without those scrumptious pretzel dogs and a cup of ice-cold Auntie Anne's lemonade.

