Holiday Season at Stoller Family Estate

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Waltons' Homecoming", executive produced by our dear friend, Emmy Award winner Sam Haskell, Chair and President of Magnolia Hill Productions at Warner Bros., will air on The CW, November 28, and an encore showing December 11. It is a great privilege for kathy ireland® Worldwide to be the sole presenting sponsor of this American classic that speaks to the purest of values. Faith. Family. Love. Inclusivity. There is so much programming in the world today that fails to encourage hope. After a challenging year, The Waltons' Homecoming is our gift to America. There is no one more talented or appropriate to bring this message into our homes on Thanksgiving weekend, than Sam Haskell, whose accomplishments in television are legendary and iconic. To know Sam, is to trust him and love him. When we began dreaming of what gift we could give to virtually every American family this year … this film became our powerful choice," said Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO, Chief Designer, kathy ireland® Worldwide.

