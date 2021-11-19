ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday Season at Stoller Family Estate

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe joy of the holiday season is officially here. Our friends at Stoller Family Estate have been hard at work creating the perfect gift for family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Michelle Kaufman, communications director...

Related
WNCT

Over 200 Jacksonville military families receive gift cards, gifts ahead of the holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 250 military families in Jacksonville were given gift cards today to help provide meals ahead of Thanksgiving next week. They also got other essentials and goods to help out this holiday season.  This was all part of Operation Homefront’s annual Holiday Meals for the Military Program. It will help families get the essentials they need for a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Newport on the Levee gearing up for the holiday season with a full slate of family-friendly activities

Newport on the Levee is getting into the holiday spirit as the mixed-use destination prepares to ring in the most wonderful time of year with Light Up the Levee, Santa’s House on the Levee, a Small Business Saturday shopping experience, and Menorah Lights on the Levee. Starting Saturday, November 20, through Thursday, December 23, the Levee will be transformed into a winter wonderland from The Gallery to Aquarium Plaza to Bridgeview Box Park and beyond.
NEWPORT, KY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Real Estate 101: Friends, family and business

I was talking to a landlord recently who had been put through the wringer by her tenants. You see, she had bought a freshly remodeled, four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2,000-square foot home and paid retail price for it. Now, this landlord was not a hedge fund, and she was...
RETAIL
sandiegocountynews.com

New Village Arts launches new season with holiday musical 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas

Carlsbad, CA–New Village Arts launches its 20th anniversary season with a world premiere of a new holiday musical, “1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas.”. The story centers on the family holiday experience in a humorous and touching way. The festive evening features all of the Black family traditions including Italian food, dancing, singing, and skits. The evening may also include a bit of drama, because, well it’s family. But seriously, how much drama can there be on Christmas Eve?
CARLSBAD, CA
hometownstations.com

Activate Allen County inviting area residents to the 2021 Healthy Family Expo to kick off the holiday season

With the holiday season upon us, Activate Allen County is encouraging people to make it a healthy season. The Healthy Family Expo is back in-person and is set to offer all kinds of ideas to make healthy choices. There will be 15 vendors providing resources, a food distribution from the West Ohio Food Bank, and child-friendly interactive demos and workshops. There will be something for everyone.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Press

Kathy Ireland Gives American Families The Waltons' Homecoming for Thanksgiving Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Waltons' Homecoming", executive produced by our dear friend, Emmy Award winner Sam Haskell, Chair and President of Magnolia Hill Productions at Warner Bros., will air on The CW, November 28, and an encore showing December 11. It is a great privilege for kathy ireland® Worldwide to be the sole presenting sponsor of this American classic that speaks to the purest of values. Faith. Family. Love. Inclusivity. There is so much programming in the world today that fails to encourage hope. After a challenging year, The Waltons' Homecoming is our gift to America. There is no one more talented or appropriate to bring this message into our homes on Thanksgiving weekend, than Sam Haskell, whose accomplishments in television are legendary and iconic. To know Sam, is to trust him and love him. When we began dreaming of what gift we could give to virtually every American family this year … this film became our powerful choice," said Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO, Chief Designer, kathy ireland® Worldwide.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: Kick off the holiday season with shopping, lights displays

Hop on board the candy cane express! Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa as you ride from Garibaldi to Rockaway Beach on the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. You’ll even get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus on the one-hour trip!. The Candy Cane Express starts running Saturday through December 19. Tickets...
LIFESTYLE
YourCentralValley.com

KSEE24 and Catholic Charities host Turkey Drive to help families enjoy Thanksgiving meal this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 and Catholic Charities are partnering together for their 13th year of hosting the KSEE24 Turkey Drive next Tuesday. Ashlee Wolf with Catholic Charities said the Turkey Drive gives families the opportunity to relax and enjoy the holiday instead of focusing on the hard times they may be going through. “With […]
FRESNO, CA
WHNT News 19

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES

