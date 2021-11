Scarlett Johansson believes her 'Black Widow' lawsuit against Disney has made a "positive impact" on Hollywood. The 36-year-old actress recently settled her legal dispute with Disney over the release of the Marvel movie, after she filed papers in July to sue them for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings as she claimed their decision to release the movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.

