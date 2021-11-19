ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston Villa attracted by Steven Gerrard’s courage in taking on Rangers challenge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5E7Q_0d1s6kGJ00

Steven Gerrard’s courage in taking on the Rangers job was the single biggest factor in him being appointed head coach of Aston Villa according to his new employers.

Gerrard, whose first game as Villa boss is at home against Brighton on Saturday, staked his fledgling managerial career on turning Rangers into Scottish champions when he took on the role at Ibrox in 2018.

The former Liverpool captain established Rangers back in Europe before signing a three-and-a-half year contract last week to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “I remember when he took the job at Rangers, nobody, not even the most optimistic Rangers fan, would have anticipated what they were able to achieve so quickly.

“I have a crystal clear memory of that time. Most people who knew him in the game thought it was a crazily risky, dangerous move for a player just getting into management.

“He had a great slot at Liverpool and to leave that was the single most attractive feature of his candidacy.”

Purslow was Liverpool’s managing director for just over a year until 2010 when Gerrard was club captain, but insisted their past working relationship had little bearing when Villa began their search for a new head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0Z0T_0d1s6kGJ00
Villa chief executive Christian Purslow was managing director of Liverpool for just over a year until 2010 (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“That was 10-12 years ago. The personal qualities I saw in him then, no doubt about it, even 12 years later those are central to the person he is,” Purslow said. “Drive, determination, hunger, ultra-professional.

“He just wants to be the best he can possibly be and he gives off that message to everyone around him, which raises standards.

“Yes, it’s helpful to have seen the younger man, football captain version, but that doesn’t get you a job as manager of Aston Villa.

“It’s helpful at the margin, but it doesn’t even get you an interview.”

Gerrard’s decision to leave his role as Liverpool’s Under-18s coach for the Ibrox hot-seat had also impressed Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

“That shows the person we all know, backing himself, absolutely fearless – that’s one of our core values – and the fact he subsequently delivered a title and regular success in Europe,” Purslow added.

“They are the gravy, but the personal qualities to take that job on really attracted Nassef and Wes, myself and (sporting director) Johan Lange.

“As Johan said earlier, Steven’s performances at interview were outstanding. He was the unanimous choice following that interview process.”

Villa, 16th in the table and two points above the relegation zone, are bidding to halt a five-game losing streak on Saturday in Gerrard’s first Premier League game as manager.

Related
newschain

Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson pushing for Liverpool starts

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not have any of his injured players back for the visit of Southampton. The Reds boss will, therefore, again be selecting from the same squad which featured against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, with Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all set to return after being rested.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Wes Edens
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Johan Lange
Yardbarker

Gary Lineker weighs in on Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Aston Villa boss on Twitter

Gary Lineker has labelled Steven Gerrard’s switch from Rangers to Aston Villa a ‘fascinating appointment’ in a tweet, lauding the Englishman’s ‘huge potential’. The Villans confirmed the move on social media, with the former Liverpool skipper signing on a three-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him in the West Midlands until 2025.
punditarena.com

Previous Steven Gerrard comments about Aston Villa fans hating him

Steven Gerrard on Aston Villa fans hating him. Steven Gerrard once stated that Aston Villa fans “hate” him due to an incident involving the club’s former midfielder George Boateng. The ex-Liverpool captain is now the manager of the Birmingham outfit, having left his role at Rangers earlier this week. Steven...
The Independent

‘I like a risk’: Steven Gerrard relishing pressure of Aston Villa manager’s job

Steven Gerrard is relishing the challenge of resurrecting Aston Villa’s Premier League fortunes as he prepares to take charge of the club for the first time against Brighton on Saturday.Gerrard paid tribute to his Villa predecessor Dean Smith but is in no doubt about the size of the task he faces, with the club currently languishing in 16th place after five consecutive defeats.Speaking to Aston Villa’s official website, Gerrard said: “I like a challenge, I like a risk. I think this club will suit me because the fans are very passionate and there is pressure here to win. For me...
goal.com

When do Aston Villa play Liverpool? Dates for Steven Gerrard's Anfield return

Here's what you need to know about when Steven Gerrard will face off against his former club as Aston Villa manager. Steven Gerrard is considered one of Liverpool's all-time greats, one of the most celebrated players to have pulled on the red shirt – lifting the Champions League and FA Cup as well as cementing himself as one of the most talented midfielders of his generation.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Daily Mail

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to be confirmed as the new Rangers manager after Steven Gerrard's exit to Aston Villa with an announcement expected by Friday

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is on the brink of being confirmed as the new Rangers manager. An agreement was close to being finalised after further negotiations on Wednesday and an announcement could follow within the next 24 hours. The completion of Van Bronckhorst’s backroom staff was understood to be the primary...
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard vows to use leaving Rangers and Europa League football behind as fuel to surge Aston Villa into the European qualification places

Steven Gerrard has revealed that leaving Rangers’ Europa League campaign has made him doubly determined to bring European football back to Aston Villa. The 1982 European Cup winners have not been involved in continental action since 2010 and qualifying for the Champions League or Europa League has been a priority for Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens since they bought the club in 2018.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Brighton final score: A late win on Steven Gerrard’s debut

Aston Villa vs Brighton: The Steven Gerrard era at Villa Park got off to a promising start with a 2-0 home win in his Premier League (managerial) debut on Saturday. Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings got the goals for Aston Villa, who now sit 16th in the Premier League table with 13 points from their first 12 games. Brighton (17 points), on the other hand, fall to 8th.
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: 'World class' strike can spark Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins

Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes Ollie Watkins’ “world class” goal against Brighton can spark the striker’s season and boost his England ambitions. Watkins set Villa on their way to a 2-0 victory in Gerrard’s first match in charge on Saturday when he fired home in the 84th minute. The 25-year-old,...
The Independent

Steven Gerrard employs authenticity and pragmatism to make dream start at Aston Villa

Much like his major rival for the title of Liverpool’s greatest ever player, Steven Gerrard’s natural expression is not one of joy. Kenny Dalglish’s beaming grin only tended to emerge with goals; so, too, the moments Gerrard traded the furrowed brow for the unconfined, air-punching delight. There was an instant when Ollie Watkins scored the first goal of his spell at Aston Villa when he started to set off along the touchline. It was faster than a toiling Danny Ings had moved all day. It was a reminder of the explosiveness that powered Gerrard to brilliance.“I’m excited,” he said. “I...
The Independent

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira was “one of the toughest battles” he faced as a player and anticipates another fierce test when they go head to head as managers this weekend.Gerrard’s side play at Selhurst Park on Saturday in his second game since taking charge at Villa.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Liverpool captain said of ex-Arsenal skipper Vieira: “He’s a man I have a lot of admiration and respect for, first and foremost as a player.“I had many battles against Patrick, some highs, some lows. He was certainly a player you...
