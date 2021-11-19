Alma Bank in Astoria Robbed by Apparent Jets Fan Wednesday

Suspect (NYPD) and Alma Bank on Ditmars Boulevard (GMaps)

The Alma Bank branch on Ditmars Boulevard was robbed Wednesday by an apparent New York Jets fan.

The suspect, wearing a Jets jacket, entered the 28-20 Ditmars Blvd. branch at around 4:45 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and the man received $337, according to police.

The police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as being a light-skinned male, approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing about 150 pound. Police say he has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green Jets jacket, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and white hat.

The bank is the second to be robbed in Astoria this month. On Nov. 10, the Capital One branch at 31-17 Broadway was robbed with the suspect taking $3,000.

Anyone with information in regard to the either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).