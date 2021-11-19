ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Charlie Mulgrew confident of being fit as Dundee United play host to Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMiyB_0d1s60wG00

Charlie Mulgrew is confident of making Dundee United’s cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday following a groin strain.

The veteran defender came off at half-time against Hearts before the international break but believes time has been a healer.

Dylan Levitt is still a doubt with a knock while striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

Aberdeen are without the suspended Lewis Ferguson.

But Connor McLennan is available again after several weeks on the sidelines.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Matty Kennedy and Jack MacKenzie are still missing along with long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine.

newschain

newschain

