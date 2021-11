Kirby Smart was one of the hottest names in the 2015 coaching carousel. The longtime defensive coordinator had several large programs pining for his services. Eventually, of course, he landed with his alma mater at Georgia, a program that he now has at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. But Smart, according to his wife Mary Beth Smart, was shockingly close to ending up at another SEC East program.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO