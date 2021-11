CLAREMONT — Though the road may lack polish and finishing touches, Pleasant Street will be open again for traffic on Thanksgiving. Workers from B.U.R. Construction, a Newport subcontractor, continued their busy pace on Tuesday to ready Pleasant Street for a scheduled paving on Wednesday. During the morning a bulldozer worked down the historic downtown street grading a lane of subgrade. At the south end of the construction area B.U.R. Project Manager Josh Perkins was building a brick base around an access main to prep it for a cover.

