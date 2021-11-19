ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Pain wants to demolish music industry's 'sense of unattainability.' Here's how.

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

T-Pain put the world in the producer's chair by introducing Auto-Tune to the masses and now he wants to pull back the music industry's curtain even more.

As the 37-year-old rapper gets comfortable in the second decade of his career, he hopes to "bring transparency to the game."

"I don’t know why artists and big record companies and labels do this, but they like to make it seem like people just drop albums. … ‘Yeah I was working on this album last night and now we dropping it today,' " T-Pain says.

T-Pain is curating his community online. In his quest to break down barriers, the "I'm Sprung" singer has shared the self-deprecating story of his missed celebrity DMs on Instagram , successfully trolled fans with a fake car repossession, showed TikTok how an unreleased 2011 song he made became Ariana Grande's 2018 song "R.E.M." and even produced his latest single "I'm Cool With That" online with his Twitch community.

He's also encouraging people to buy from Black-owned brands through a shoppable film with Google's "Black-owned Friday," in which live links to products populate as they appear in the music video where the rapper sings about the importance of supporting Black businesses.

T-Pain hopes his impact in his new era of music will help demolish the "sense of unattainability" within the business.

"Nobody gets to see the process of actually being in the studio and going through the clearance operation," he says. "When they look at us I don’t want them to think that what we’re doing is impossible.”

While he insists joining the music industry is not impossible, it can be easy to see T-Pain's commercial success as rare, despite the criticism he's faced from other artists for his use of Auto-Tune. The rapper says he has evolved to have different goals for the success of his upcoming album (there's no release date attached to the project yet), saying at this point of his music career he's "more relaxed."

"A big part of my earlier music was me trying to be No. 1 and chasing No. 1," says the two-time Grammy winner whose hits include "Low" and "Buy U A Drank." "I’m just chilling now. I got a cool vibe and I don’t need to have a No. 1 on the radio.”

T-Pain said music can be a "popularity contest" but now when he creates he doesn't lean on the influence of radio repetition. He wants listeners to "like it 'cause you like it" not "like it 'cause you keep hearing it."

He adds: "As I grow and mature, my music is supposed to do that with me."

