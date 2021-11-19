Walt Disney World holiday celebrations: See what's happening at each of the 4 parks

The calendar may say it's still mid-November but inside the four parks of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, it's already Christmas.

Here's a roundup of highlights at each:

Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World’s first parade since March 2020 is hitting Main Street just in time for the holidays. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade kicks off with Mickey and Minnie in their holiday décor and ends with a visit from Santa Claus.

The only way to see this parade is with a ticket to Disney Very Merriest After Hours , which runs select nights through Dec. 21.

► USA TODAY Travel newsletter: Get the latest headlines in your inbox daily

The special holiday event is limited in capacity so guests get to enjoy a less crowded park and shorter ride lines at more than 20 attractions. Also included in the ticket price ($169 to $249) are unlimited ice cream novelties, popcorn, select beverages and seasonal treats.

Other festivities include a special fireworks show , holiday-themed stage performances and dance parties. Aside from the holiday decorations throughout the park , guests may even get to experience a little snowfall in Florida.

► Disney World turns 50: Walt Disney World is kicking off its 50th anniversary. Here's how we're celebrating

EPCOT

Get a glimpse of how countries around the world celebrate this time year at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays .

Experience unique presentations such as Las Posadas at the Mexico pavilion, the Canadian Holiday Voyageurs in the Canada pavilion, a Chinese Lion Dance celebrating the new year in the China pavilion, a Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade and holiday storytellers in France, Italy, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom.

As 2021 holiday festivities officially kick off Nov. 12 across Walt Disney World Resort, guests will discover a sleigh-full of festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, special merchandise and more. Provided; Walt Disney World

Also back after a year hiatus is the much-loved Candlelight Processional . From Nov. 26 to Dec. 30, different celebrities tell the story of Christmas accompanied by an orchestra and chorus. The lineup includes the voice of "Moana," Auli’i Cravalho, as well as singer Steven Curtis Chapman, "Saturday Night Live" alumna Ana Gasteyer, "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and and veteran actors Blair Underwood, Courtney B. Vance and Andy Garcia.

Guests also will enjoy taking part in the Cookie Stroll . Participants get stamps in a special passport when they purchase five different holiday-themed cookies. Once they collect all five stamps, they'll earn a special treat.

► Disney World parks: The Disney World '4 Parks in 1 Day' challenge: You can do it, but planning is everything

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tree of Life Awakenings – Holiday Edition – will take place on select nights when the park is open late. The Tree of Life will display a series of wintry tales complemented by familiar holiday music.

Guests also will get to see a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, realized in the form of life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets. Reindeer, foxes and polar bears interact with guests, accompanied by serenading musicians as they create a playful atmosphere of festive fun.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration is getting a holiday makeover. Everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, will take part in a festive finale.

Disney Springs

Each evening, Town Center at Disney Springs will experience snowfall, Florida style . Also enjoy the Christmas Tree Stroll , featuring 20 themed trees representing everything from Black Panther to the Lion King. Get a map from select locations, find each tree and use provided stickers to mark off the ones you've seen. Once the map is complete, you can redeem it for a special prize.

Don’t forget to bring your Christmas list to Disney Springs. With a huge assortment of shopping options, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Spitzer can be reached at Michelle@byMichelleSpitzer.com or on Instagram @ByMichelleSpitzer .

Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Walt Disney World holiday celebrations: See what's happening at each of the 4 parks