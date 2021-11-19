The Daily Money: Americans will pay 14% more for more for turkey and trimmings this year

Happy Friday. Jayme Deerwester here with your dose of Daily Money, USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here !

If you're planning to do your Thanksgiving grocery shopping this weekend, you'd better budget a little extra. The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey shows the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $53.31, more than $5 per person, the federation's survey shows. It's the priciest meal in the survey's 36 years and up 14% from $46.90 in 2020.

If you shop at CVS, you may soon have to drive a little farther to pick up your prescriptions. The drug-store chain is closing 900 stores – or 10% of its locations. Beginning in the spring, CVS will close about 300 stores per year. However, it has not published the list of affected locations. But as someone who went from living 10 minutes from a CVS to 30 minutes, I can't recommend prescription delivery enough.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : Getting fed up with your current car and looking for something a little less high-maintenance? According to a new Consumer Reports ranking , your best bets for a reliable ride are Lexus and Mazda. On the other end of the spectrum, Lincoln and Tesla drivers reported the most problems. Check out our story to see how your favorite brand stacked up.

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Thanksgiving travel rush: 8 do's and don'ts to know if you haven't flown lately

2. Inflation is at a 31-year high. Will Build Back Better help? Or hurt?

3. Are stadium naming rights still worth it? Staples Center sale shows (some) stadium-naming rights still have value

4. The latest victim of the supply-chain crisis: Victoria's Secret says more than half its holiday merchandise is stuck offshore

5. Ethereum is poised to be the next Bitcoin. Here's why it's the hot new cryptocurrency .

Thanks for reading!

