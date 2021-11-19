ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Could hyperinflation become the new normal?

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ej9en_0d1s4yIp00

A few months ago, when prices began to spike throughout the U.S. economy, Americans were told not to worry, it was just a temporary blip.

On several occasions, President Biden and high-ranking officials in his administration claimed the current bout of inflation was “transitory” and would subside sooner rather than later.

Yet, as the months tick by, inflation is getting worse, not better.

In October, the rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, reached a 30-year high of 6.2 percent.

Unfortunately, the rate of inflation is likely to remain on an upward trend, based on current fiscal and past monetary policies.

Monetary policy in the United States comes under the bailiwick of the Federal Reserve.

According to the Federal Reserve’s website, “Monetary policy in the United States comprises the Federal Reserve's actions and communications to promote maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.”

Based on its recent actions, the Federal Reserve has failed in all three spheres.

First, consider the Fed’s balance sheet.

In 2008, the Federal Reserve’s assets totaled less than $1 trillion. By 2019, it had risen to about $4 trillion. As of November 2021, it has ballooned to almost $9 trillion.

Second, the Federal Reserve’s money supply, known as M2, has also increased by leaps and bounds in recent years.

In 2008, the U.S. money supply stood at $7.5 trillion. By 2019, it had more than doubled. As of this writing, it has increased to $21 trillion.

For more than a decade, the Federal Reserve has unleashed trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy. During that period, it has also maintained ultra-low interest rates, which has led to huge distortions in the economy.

This has also created gigantic asset bubbles in housing and equities. Because interest rates have remained near zero for years, anyone seeking a decent return on investment has turned to the stock market, which is at all-time highs, instead of savings accounts or certificates of deposit.

In short, over the past decade the Federal Reserve has created an inflationary environment by printing trillions of dollars, thereby increasing the money supply, while refusing to raise interest rates.

Make no mistake, the more dollars the Federal Reserve puts in circulation, the less each dollar is worth. Hence, monetary policy has set the stage for rampant, long-term inflation.

But monetary policy is only half of the inflation story. We would be remiss to ignore the other side of the coin: fiscal policy.

In general, fiscal policy refers to how governments use spending and taxation to influence the economy at large.

Since COVID-19 hit U.S. shores in 2020, the federal government has abandoned any vestiges of sane fiscal policy.

To date, the federal government has allocated nearly $5 trillion in COVID-19 relief efforts. This includes a plethora of cash giveaways, such as multiple rounds of stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and increased food stamps.

On top of this, the Biden administration recently passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and is on the verge of passing a $1.9 trillion budget reconciliation package.

Not to be overlooked, the Biden administration is also determined to implement huge new tax hikes under its Build Back Better bill.

Making matters worse, the administration terminated the Keystone XL pipeline and stopped all new oil and gas leases on federal lands, which has caused the cost of energy to skyrocket. Because energy is a key component in nearly all economic activity, the administration’s energy policy is adding more inflationary pressure to the equation.

The U.S. economy is in a precarious position. Due to the Federal Reserve’s decade-long money printing spree, the economy is flush with too much cash. Although much of that cash has been diverted into housing and the stock market, this has created dangerous bubbles that could pop in the near future.

If, or more likely when, that bubble bursts, the U.S. economy will be severely crippled. Yet, at the same time, the Federal Reserve will have little, if anything, that it could do to staunch the bleeding. The same applies to the federal government’s fiscal response to a future economic calamity.

This begs the question: Is hyperinflation on the horizon?

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is senior editor at The Heartland Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Americans are spending but inflation casts pall over economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are doing the main thing that drives the U.S. economy — spending — but accelerating inflation is casting a pall. A raft of economic data issued Wednesday showed the economy on solid footing, with Americans’ incomes rising and jobless claims falling to a level not seen since the Beatles were still […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know: What’s...
WORLD
zycrypto.com

Shiba Inu Set To Take On 2022 With Groundbreaking Stablecoin Debut

Shiba Inu, the sensational “dogecoin killer” has been on a tremendous success streak over the past month. The Ryoshi-founded meme coin strode past the $50 billion market cap threshold, ephemerally lounging amongst the top ten global cryptocurrencies on the hill of a tremendous 950% value surge. Far away in Switzerland...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
STOCKS
The Hill

The Hill

394K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy