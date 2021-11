Rhonda Smith’s talent for experimenting and pushing the boundaries with the bass has led to a long career recording and touring with artists such as Prince and Jeff Beck. The pandemic allowed Smith time to write and reflect. Wanting to hear more fretless bass in contemporary music and finally ready to share with the world this broken love song about a perfect love gone wrong, Smith presents her new single “Won’t Come Back” available everywhere on November 12th.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO