2021 Top 40 Under 40: Sara Beth Wilcox, Brasfield & Gorrie

 7 days ago
The BBJ has unveiled its 2021 Top 40 Under 40 class, and Sara Beth Wilcox is an honoree. © 2021...

The new college playbook

The week in bankruptcies: SCP Coldworks LLC and SourceOne Holdings LLC

Birmingham area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 7 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -74 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
NextGEN Law: Nancy W. Ball, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Practice area(s): Estate planning, estate administration, tax planning. Law school: Universities of Mississippi and Alabama. Why did you decide to be a lawyer? I was an economics major in college and decided to attend law school to be able to apply the critical thinking skills I had learned in economics to legal issues and to feed my love of history in the process.
Birmingham, AL
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

