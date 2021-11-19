2021 Top 40 Under 40: Sara Beth Wilcox, Brasfield & Gorrie

Birmingham area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 7 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -74 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO