Heritage in Long Beach has finished the refresh of its evening dining room ahead of a planned transition into a new winter tasting menu-only format. The new fixed menus begin on November 16, but they won’t be completely rigid; diners will still be able to choose from a couple of options across each course. Brother-sister partners Lauren Pretty and chef Philip Pretty say that moving to an evening tasting menu format will not only allow them to plot a more sustainable course forward for their restaurant — which shares space with their daytime Heritage Sandwich Shop inside the same former Craftsman home — it will offer them the chance to bring something new and inventive to the city they love. The redone space not only makes that vision possible, it also allows for private parties and tableside sit-down lunch service, which will begin November 23.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO