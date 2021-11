BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention all drivers: get ready to slow down! Baltimore City is adding two new Speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway starting at the county-city line. “Excessive speed was the number one contributing factor for the high injury and severe crashes,” said Adrea Turner. Baltimore’s spending board approved the plan Wednesday. “Get 83 safer as fast as humanly possible,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. There will be six cameras along the corridor — two active — the others alerting drivers of their speed. “We really want people to know they’re speeding,” said Steve Sharkey, Director, Baltimore Department of Transportation. “You always see people get...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO