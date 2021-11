SALISBURY — Rowan County projects and institutions are slated to receive tens of millions of dollars in funding from the state budget lawmakers passed this week. A new budget was not finalized in North Carolina for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, with Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoing the legislature’s approved budget in 2020 due to the exclusion of Medicaid expansion by the Republican-led General Assembly. As a result, the state has primarily operated on the spending amounts outlined in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.

