The last two years have brought about many changes in the programmatic advertising landscape. With the phase-out of third-party cookies and the emergence of ATT (app tracking transparency), there are innovative solutions springing up within the ecosystem. It is now imperative for brands to not only embrace digital transformation but also build their own data and technological capabilities to stay ahead of the competition and reach consumers in a meaningful yet privacy-compliant way. To help brands navigate through this sea of changes, agencies have a crucial role to play in bridging these gaps and helping brands seamlessly adapt and thrive in this unique environment.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO