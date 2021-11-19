Suber named Colquitt County Teacher of the Year

Jason Suber, fifth grade teacher at GEAR Gifted Center, right, receives a simulated check from Colquitt County Board of Education Member Mary Beth Watson, left, and board Chairman Robby Pitts, center. The check represents a $4,500 bonus Suber will receive as the school district's Teacher of the Year. Kevin C. Hall/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — As Colquitt County Board of Education Chairman Robby Pitts handed Jason Suber a plaque commemorating his being named GEAR’s Teacher of the Year, he asked, “Third time the charm?”

It was.

Suber, who teaches fifth grade math and science at the GEAR Gifted Center, had been his school’s Teacher of the Year twice before. On Thursday, he received the honor for the whole district.

Suber, now in his 20th year of teaching, received his associate’s degree in early childhood education from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, his bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Valdosta State University and his master’s degree in science curriculum K-12 from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also received his specialist’s degree in teacher leadership from Thomas University. Additionally, he has earned gifted, STEM and teacher leadership endorsements.

“I’m thankful that the Lord has given me this opportunity to teach,” Suber said after receiving the award. He said he appreciates the many kinds of support he’s received.

“If I’m up here, a part of every teacher I’ve ever worked with is here [too],” he said.

Thursday’s event at Withers Auditorium recognized the Teacher of the Year from each of the county’s 14 schools. Each will receive a $200 bonus in their next paycheck.

Then, three of them were selected as finalists — Suber, along with Amy Dalton of Colquitt County High School and Deirdre Gay of Sunset Elementary School. Each will receive a $500 bonus, on top of the $200 they’ll get for representing their schools.

Dalton, who teaches 11th grade history, is in her 27th year of teaching, but this is her first time being named a Teacher of the Year. She received her bachelor’s, master’s and specialist’s degrees in secondary education from Valdosta State University. She has also earned her gifted endorsement.

Gay, in her 10th year of teaching, teaches fifth grade math. She received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Florida State University and has earned her gifted endorsement. It was her second time as a Teacher of the Year.

As the three finalists stood on stage, county School Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced Suber as the district winner.

Suber received a basket of items donated by local businesses and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce. Included is a one-year membership to the Moultrie YMCA. He will receive an Employee of the Year ring from Herff Jones.

“Now,” Wiggins said, “as your final prize for being selected Colquitt County School District’s Teacher of the Year — and in addition to the $700 you have already received ($200 for your school nominee and $500 for being named a finalist) — we are proud to present to you a check for $4,500!”

The bonus, represented by a poster-size check, is dramatically larger than in previous years, and the finalists’ bonus is also bigger than it has been. School officials thanked donors from the community who made the awards’ prizes possible.

Other school Teachers of the Year recognized Thursday were:

• Marcie Tadlock, who teaches first grade at Cox Elementary School. She’s in her 20th year of teaching, and this is her third time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Traci Howard, who teaches second grade at Doerun Elementary. She’s in her seventh year of teaching and eighth year in the district. It’s her first time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Joni Chambers, who teaches second grade math at Funston Elementary. She’s in her 15th year of teaching, and this is her second time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Lee Causey, who teaches biology and physical science at C.A. Gray Junior High School. She’s in her 11th year of teaching, and it’s her first time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Desiree Robison-Juan, who teaches special education at Hamilton Elementary. She’s in her sixth year of teaching, and it’s her first time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Celia Thompson, a third grade teacher at Norman Park Elementary School. She’s in her 11th year of teaching, and it’s her first time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Adriana Holden, who teaches fifth grade math at Odom Elementary School. She’s in her sixth year of teaching, and it’s her first time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Nancy Kent, who teaches second grade reading at Okapilco Elementary School. She’s in her 16th year of teaching, and it’s her second time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Angie Davis, a reading and math interventionist at Stringfellow Elementary. She’s in her 17th year of teaching, and it’s her first time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• Lisa McLeMore, who teaches sixth grade English at Willie J. Williams Middle School. She’s in her 31st year of teaching, and it’s her second time being named a Teacher of the Year.

• David Griner, who teaches fifth grade reading and social studies at R.B. Wright Elementary School. He’s in his 27th year of teaching and 28th year in the district, and this is his third time being named a Teacher of the Year.