Chicago, IL

Plant-Based Company’s Shares are Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange

By Julia Peterman
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Chicago, IL, and Vancouver, British Columbia—The Planting Hope Company Inc. has announced that, following completion of its successful public offering, its subordinate voting shares have been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol MYLK. The Planting Hope Company is a plant-based food and beverage company, with...

