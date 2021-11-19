ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Palihapitiya's Social Capital Dumps 15% of SoFi in Reallocation

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELFmj_0d1s288u00

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, announced Friday that he is selling 15% of the firm’s stake in online personal-finance platform SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report.

The market-darling investor wrote on Twitter that he still likes the company, but that he is reallocating money to battery materials maker Mitra Chem, online credit-rating platform Spectral, blockchain infrastructure company Syndica and insurance company Clover Health Investments (CLOV) - Get CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP Report.

Despite strong cross currents in financial markets, “there are still areas … that are ripe for opportunity,” Palihapitiya wrote on Twitter.

“Amazing things are happening in climate science, life sciences and alternative finance. It’s clear that the world needs those solutions now more than ever.”

And what does that mean for Palihapitiya?

“To that end, I decided to sell around 15% of our stake in SoFi to build up some cash reserves and fund several new investments,” he said.

Mitra Chem is a play on next-generation battery production in the U.S., while Spectral is a play on “FICO [Fair Isaac Corp.] scores for Web 3.” Syndica is a play on cloud services for Web 3, Palihapitiya said.

Social Capital expects to increase its investment in Clover Health through its primary offering, added Palihapitiya.

To be sure, he’s not abandoning SoFi. “We remain a significant investor in SoFi and are excited about their path ahead,” Palihapitiya wrote.

Other investors apparently are too. The stock has soared 46% in the past three months, recently trading at $20.83, up 1%.

Morningstar analyst Michael Miller puts fair value for Sofi at $22 a share.

“Outside of the financial results of SoFi’s lending arm, the company continues to make progress toward its larger vision of being a one-stop shop for its users' financial needs,” Miller wrote last week.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Palihapitiya sells down position in online lender SoFi - tweet

(Reuters) - Chamath Palihapitiya has sold down around 15% of his position in U.S. online lending company SoFi Technologies Inc this week, the venture investor said in a tweet on Thursday. Palihapitiya, founder and chief executive officer of Social Capital, said the sale was to build up cash reserves and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Equity, Crypto Markets At All-Time Highs But It's Not All 'Green' Lights, Says Palihapitiya As He Sells 15% Of SoFi Stake

Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya sold 15% of his company’s position in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) this week to “build cash reserves” and “fund several new investments.”. What Happened: Palihapitiya said on Twitter on Thursday that, while markets have been on a tear and segments ranging from equities, cryptocurrencies, art, and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Mitra Chem Announces $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led By Social Capital

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced the completion of a $20 million Series A round. The round was led by Social Capital, a leading California investment firm run by Chamath Palihapitiya. Other participants include Taiwanese industrialist Richard Tsai, Fontinalis Partners, Integrated Energy Materials and Earthshot Ventures.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
TheStreet

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the "Global Offering") of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "New Shares") and Sina Corporation (the "Selling Shareholder") is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the "Sale Shares," and together with New Shares, the "Offer Shares"). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Hong Kong Public Offering") and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the "International Offering"), and listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") under the stock code "9898."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin, according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketOne of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry...
STOCKS
Times Record News

Socialism and Capitalism

Socialism and Capitalism are on either side of a debate over what system is better for us humans. I’m here to set the record straight: They both stink. Let’s take costs. Foes of capitalism will tell you that the profit incentive that drives it causes companies to care only about profits. Personally, I don’t buy that, but trust me, while they may not care only about profits, it is a rather major concern.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Finance#Social Capital#Sofi Technologies#Mitra Chem#Clover Health Investments#Fair Isaac Corp
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Motley Fool

How Good Were SoFi's Earnings?

Today's video focuses on SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and its recent earnings, reported on Nov. 10 after the market closed. Here are some highlights from the video. SoFi reported adjusted revenue of $277 million, up 27% year over year (YOY) and 16.9% quarter over quarter (QOQ). The growth was higher than the top-end guidance it gave last quarter. SoFi also increased its full-year adjusted revenue guidance.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Drops, Showing Little Sign of Hedge Against Volatility

Bitcoin plunged 8% Friday, the same day that the S&P 500 index slid 2.3%, suggesting the digital currency may not be the hedge against financial market volatility that its backers claim. The hedge today was bonds, similar to much of market history. The 10-year Treasury yield slid 17 basis points...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.23% higher to $2,922.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

SoFi's Liz Young on the 2022 Investing Outlook

Liz Young is head of investment strategy for personal finance firm SoFi. What’s ahead for stocks in 2022? I would say that in 2022, we’re going to be transitioning back to a more normal market. Normal price returns on the S&P 500 are in the 7% to 9% range (slightly higher with dividends reinvested). The reason I wouldn’t get off-the-charts bullish is that we’re entering an environment in which artificial liquidity is starting to dry up. The Federal Reserve is taking its foot off the pedal slightly. If market expectations are correct, the Fed’s program of tapering its bond purchases, which were put in place to stimulate the economy, will finish around June of 2022. I actually think they may taper a little more quickly than that. Later in 2022, we could see our first rate hike of this expansion. Those are two things that the markets will have to trudge through.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy