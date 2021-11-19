ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AEW: CM Punk’s eventual heel turn will be a big moment for the company

By Pirasanth Gunasekaram
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 20, 2021, was a day that a lot of wrestling fans anticipated. They were waiting for CM Punk to return to wrestling. And for the first time since Jan. 26, 2014, Punk stepped in the ring once again but this it was in AEW during their Rampage The First Dance...

dailyddt.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why The Fan Attacked Seth Rollins At WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured some interesting segments but when it was all said and done everyone was talking about the fan who attacked Seth Rollins. The fan, who has been identified as Elisah Spencer, tackled Seth Rollins to the ground before security broke it up, and he has since been charged with Attempted Assault, and Attempted Violation of Arts and Cultural Affairs (Disrupting a Live Sporting Event).
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair On CM Punk And Bryan Danielson Not Increasing Ratings For AEW

AEW has been on TV for a little over two years now, and in recent months the company has signed some big names such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed the topic of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk joining AEW on the first episode of his Wooooo Nation podcast, and he questioned what the former world champions have contributed to the brand so far.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Paul Bearer
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
Wrestling World

Shayna Baszler Speaks About Leaving Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler is one of WWE’s most popular WWE female superstars and she spoke about leaving Nia Jax. She spoke to it about Sportskeeda Wrestling during the Survivor Series weekend. Shayna is a former Tag Team Champion. She recently moved to the Smackdown brand. She was a RAW superstar before...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew#Cm Punk#All Elite Wrestling#Wwe#Combat#Eddie Kingston At#Full Gear#The Straight Edge Society#Punk S End
PWMania

CM Punk Addresses Fan Criticism of How He’s Being Booked In AEW

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, CM Punk addressed criticism from fans of how he has been booked in AEW so far:. “I think the majority of people currently watching wrestling have been fed the same thing for 20-25 years so that when they see something different, they automatically don’t understand it, don’t like it, or try to dissect it. There are a million different styles of pro wrestling, there are a million different booking philosophies, and I’m just kind of doing what I want to do. You can’t really look at the whole picture until you know we’re done telling the story. I can’t tell you when we’re going to be done telling the story. Stuff does change, we come up with stuff on the fly, some stuff is planned. There are a lot of moving parts, but I just think it’s a different way to do stuff and that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad or wrong. And honestly, this is all meant for me to kind of have fun with, so as long as I’m having fun and I’m doing what I want to do, I don’t listen to the criticism, I can understand the criticism because we’re not doing what people are used to what they’ve seen for 20 years, but we’re moving in the right direction and at the pace we want to go.”
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight closing in on shocking return

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight fighter will soon be gracing a ring again despite calls for the former contender to get banned for life. Jarrell Miller stood on top of the world in 2019 when about to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown. Many believe that on June 1st of that year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the ‘Big Baby’ would have gotten crowned heavyweight champion of the world – if he’d done things the right way.
COMBAT SPORTS
uticaphoenix.net

Eddie Kingston & CM Punk’s beef is based on a

Not that Eddie Kingston can’t sell an entirely kayfabe angle, but if his words felt a little more real when he and CM Punk were promo-ing at each other on last Friday’s Rampage, it’s probably because they were based in reality. That’s according to a wrestler who wrote in to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Defeats Eddie Kingston At AEW Full Gear

During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, we saw CM Punk defeat Eddie Kingston via pinfall following a GTS. Following the match, Punk extended his hand out to Kingston in a show of respect, but Eddie simply walked away from ringside. You can check out some highlights from the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Reacts To People Criticizing His AEW Run

Fans waited 7 long years for CM Punk to return to the world of wrestling, and he finally joined AEW back in August. The former WWE Champion has since gone on to wrestle in a handful of matches, but some people have criticized his run with the company so far.
WWE
Bleacher Report

B/R Exclusive: AEW's CM Punk on Eddie Kingston, Promo Advice, Marvel and More

When CM Punk showed up on AEW Rampage on August 20 in Chicago, he immediately became one of the most talked-about pro wrestlers on the planet. He had spent seven years away from the business after leaving WWE, but something about All Elite Wrestling pulled him back in. His first...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ruby Soho Expresses Her Thankfulness & Gratitude To AEW, Talks CM Punk

AEW Superstar Ruby Soho took to Twitter to express her utmost gratitude to AEW, talking about her emotions following the post-show promo on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Dynamite was held in Indianapolis, Indiana and Soho hails from Lafayette, Indiana. CM Punk handed her a microphone to give her this special moment with her hometown, and Soho talked about what Punk said to her beforehand. She said,
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Talks ROH’s Hiatus, Wants Brody King in AEW

CM Punk discussed ROH going on hiatus and which ROH star he’d like to see in AEW during the post-Full Gear media scrum. Punk is of course a ROH alumni and he said that he’d like to see Brody King show up in AEW. “I mean, I think it sucks...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Compares CM Punk Getting Booed At AEW Full Gear To The Rock At WrestleMania 18

CM Punk beat Eddie Kingston at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. During the match, Punk was booed while Kingston was cheered. During the post-event media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan discussed how it reminded him of The Rock being booed against Hulk Hogan, who was supposed to be the heel.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Posts A Video Of A Very Patriotic Cody Rhodes, New AEW Action Figures

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram Stories and posted a video of a very patriotic Cody Rhodes sporting some red, white, and blue clothing/luggage. Punk posted the video of Rhodes at a hotel and set it to Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” theme song. Unfortunately, we can’t embed the video here as that’s not how Instagram Stories work but you can check out a screenshot from the video below.
WWE
FanSided

FanSided

191K+
Followers
379K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy