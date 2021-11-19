AEW: CM Punk’s eventual heel turn will be a big moment for the company

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, CM Punk addressed criticism from fans of how he has been booked in AEW so far:. “I think the majority of people currently watching wrestling have been fed the same thing for 20-25 years so that when they see something different, they automatically don’t understand it, don’t like it, or try to dissect it. There are a million different styles of pro wrestling, there are a million different booking philosophies, and I’m just kind of doing what I want to do. You can’t really look at the whole picture until you know we’re done telling the story. I can’t tell you when we’re going to be done telling the story. Stuff does change, we come up with stuff on the fly, some stuff is planned. There are a lot of moving parts, but I just think it’s a different way to do stuff and that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad or wrong. And honestly, this is all meant for me to kind of have fun with, so as long as I’m having fun and I’m doing what I want to do, I don’t listen to the criticism, I can understand the criticism because we’re not doing what people are used to what they’ve seen for 20 years, but we’re moving in the right direction and at the pace we want to go.”

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO