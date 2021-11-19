ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Guys Find Classic Cars Buried In The Woods

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qg1E3_0d1s1hil00

Does this qualify as buried treasure?

When you think of the English countryside, you’re probably thinking of the famous gardens on expansive estates, maybe fields of heather, and so forth, not old cars buried in the woods. Well, to help our American readers understand that it’s not just on this continent where people leave their classic cars to rot in the wilderness, we’ve included a video from The Late Brake Show where they explore the phenomena on the other side of the pond.

Check out the bizarre story of a man finding a classic Ford buried in his yard here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VLls_0d1s1hil00

Instead of uncovering some old Pontiacs, or a field containing numerous Mopar muscle cars, these guys stumble across a Jaguar E-Type, Triumph Herald convertible, Riley RMB, and other classics peculiar to the island nation. Even though some of these vehicles have always been considered quite valuable, for whatever set of reasons the owner didn’t see fit to rescue them from the ravages of nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0B4V_0d1s1hil00

Sadly, for some of these cars it’s too late to really rescue. In one estate, cars which were parked in a garage or workshop were crushed when the roof caved in. Buried in the debris, the classics sustained damage and some are in so many rotting pieces the only thing one could do is try to salvage certain components to put on other vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTHP5_0d1s1hil00

Since this is in jolly ol’ England, many of these cars are covered in ivy vines and moss. You’ll also notice it’s either sprinkling in the video or it just rained, which is how the plants grow so quickly and everything stays so incredibly green. Those aren’t the kind of conditions which are kind to cars, but instead should accelerate the process of their rejoining the earth from whence they came. -

If you could, would you rescue any of these cars? Which ones would you pull out of the wilderness and give a second chance at life?

Check out the video for yourself.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

1930s Ford AA Truck Found Dead In A Forest Of Time

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests, without any care, not even just a set of top-rated floor mats.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#Muscle Cars#Salvage#Brake#English#American#Ford
Top Speed

This Ford Mustang Smashed The Quarter-Mile World Record For Stick-Shift Cars

You wouldn’t think much of a Mustang, amongst the plethora of modified Vipers, GT-Rs, or Lamborghinis, but Javier from That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us another YouTube video from the FL2K, where the Nth Moto “Kratos” Dodge Viper took the rolling race crown. This time, we are looking at the fastest domestic car with a stick shift – a 1,900 horsepower Ford Mustang.
CARS
Motorious

LS Powered 1965 Chevy C10 Restomod Is A True Dream Truck

A Vortec V8 powered C10 makes this classic truck to full package. The Chevy C10 pickup truck has gained unmeasurable popularity over the recent years. Chevy designed the C10 on a 1/2 ton chassis and its proved to be one of the most versatile trucks ever made. With vintage good looks and rugged capabilities, we can’t ignore these highly collectible Chevy trucks. This stunning 1965 Chevy C10 restomod pickup truck will bring you the best of all worlds.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Dodge Challenger Hides A Mess

So often, people take a special car they were driving regularly and stick it in the old barn, shed, garage, or wherever else with the intention of fixing something wrong with it. But then life happens, they might procrastinate some, and after a few decades the thing is dusty, has a family of raccoons living in the engine compartment, and it’s still not running. That’s how amazing barn finds like this 1970 Dodge Challenger come to be, and thankfully we have a video showing us what it’s like to uncover such an automotive treasure.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Chevy Frankenstein Car Is 1950s Glorious

Can you tell what classic models were used to create this?. The term “Frankenstein car” is used a lot in the industry, usually when someone takes something off one car and puts it on a very different kind of vehicle. While that certainly can be jarring, this creation known as the Chevy 789 takes parts from 3 different classic Chevrolets and mixes them together for one crazy look. It’s something which people will definitely stare at, whether in horror or out of fascination.
CARS
Motorious

1200-HP Duramax Chevelle Leaves Onlookers Stunned At SEMA

This incredible Chevelle shows the best of classic American styling and powerful engine design. In the first muscle car evolution, people were hungry for a high-horsepower, smaller, cooler-looking car that would set a precedent for muscle cars to come. In 1964 Chevrolet answered this desire with the Chevelle, becoming one of America's favorite classic performance vehicles. But, over years of morphing the incredible car into a fiery, fast coupe with more than enough fun to satisfy any consumer, it was time for a refresh of the brand that had been built around the Chevelle. So, in 1968 Chevy introduced the second generation of Chevelle, essentially sealing its name into American automotive history forever.
Motorious

Ugly Duckling Station Wagon 1958 Edsel Villager

Nick’s Garage explores the build. Classic cars have an incredible reputation in the car community for being sleek, elegant, and filled to the brim with horsepower galore. One essential aspect for many is the vintage muscle car styling, which utilizes coined design terms such as coke bottle, straight-body, or fuselage design. Most of the time, these are cars that people remember as the greatest-looking sports cars of their generation. However, not every classic car was made the same. This is highly prevalent with this car, a 1958 Edsel Villager Stationwagon. While this vehicle may not be for everybody, it is just the right thing for one owner.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy Impala Looking For A New Owner

This incredible blue impala is a piece of American automotive history. Chevrolet has produced thousands of America's favorite vintage performance models such as the Chevelle, Corvette, and Camaro. This was brought forth by decades of study and hard work in the field of high horsepower muscle cars and drag strip dominating beasts. One such vehicle that perfectly reflects the incredible performance that Chevy set out to create was the Chevrolet Impala. This was particularly prevalent in the case of the SuperSport models. These speed demons boasted the best technology for the time and stunning style with an instantly recognizable appearance from miles away. Without a doubt, the vast engine options, incredible horsepower, and torque figures allowed these beautiful cars to become now iconic in American car culture.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Does The 1967 Impala Have What It Takes To Beat This Power Classic Ford?

Two classic automotive legends take to the drag strip to decide the answer to an age old vehicular rivalry. For many in the car community, the rivalry between Ford and Chevy is an aspect of our culture that breeds competition and camaraderie. One after another, fans of both brands line up to gaze in awe at the vast technological advancements the two have made to one-up each other. This rivalry goes as far back as anyone can remember; with both brands starting just eight years apart, the constant competition has been brewing since most of the current population was born. This rivalry hit a peak in the mid-late '60s and '70s, with Chevy waging an almost impossible battle to steal the market that Ford created with the Mustang.
CARS
Motorious

Wide Body DeLorean Sports Modern Power

Among the many cars which look like they should be fast but are really slow pieces of turd, the DeLorean is one of the prime examples out there. Thanks to the Back to the Future trilogy, most of the public thinks these 80s sports cars are pretty hot. In actuality the V6 engines not only propelled the thing from 0-60 in over 10 seconds, they’re known for being pretty unreliable. For the movie, the film crew did an engine swap on the stunt car, dropping in a Porsche V8 for that extra gusto.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Mopars Discovered

These classic American muscle cars should go to good homes…. If you’re like us, it really tugs at your heartstrings to see classic American muscle cars just left to rot in a yard, field, barn, or wherever else. After all, these are not only relics of the past but are machines which could bring much joy into the world if they were restored and driven. Just stand by a car meet where old muscle cars have gathered and you’ll see both young and old smile, stare, and maybe let their jaw hang down in awe.
CARS
Motorious

Custom Build 2015 VW Dune Buggy Is Ready For Adventure

Does the thought of a Volkswagen Dune Buggy conjure up feels of adventure and excitement? If it doesn’t, it should. This Custom Build 2015 VW Dune Buggy is a four-seater built for fun and comes with a lot of style. Being offered by Awesome Joe’s Auctions, this 2015 VW Dune Buggy Custom Build is ready to bring the fun to you.
CARS
Motorious

Intense Grand Sport Corvette Boasts Wicked SB4 Mercury Powerhouse

This is a ridiculous ride powered by an incredible 7.0-liter Mercury V8 engine. The second-generation Corvette was most likely the most popular model for show competitors and racing enthusiasts alike in its time. This comes from the sleeker and more aerodynamic style combined with a lot more options for the powertrain. However, as impressive as the C2' Vette was in its original condition, it wasn't enough for some people. One of these people was a man named Zora Arkus Duntov, and he did a lot more than talk about it. He built a group of Corvette race cars that were so fast that GM ordered him to destroy what he created and not tell anyone about the beautiful vehicles he made. Of course, this order was immediately ignored, and the five intense racers sat in hiding for decades until they were rediscovered sometime later.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy