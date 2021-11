It took two seasons, but the Warriors finally have a home-court advantage at Chase Center. Having left their rowdy home at Oracle Arena for a sparkly, new stadium across the Bay, it took some time for the Warriors to settle into their new home. With Golden State (17-2) atop the basketball world with no sign of slowing down, the fans have flocked to Chase Center and the energy has been reminiscent of the days at "Roaracle."

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO