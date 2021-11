As a motoring journalist or gearhead, it's easy to live inside our bubble and take for granted the general public's perception of new cars. What may be blindingly obvious to us simply isn't for everyone else. The 2021 Cox Automotive Path to EV Adoption Study revealed some fascinating findings regarding the barriers to EV ownership. We all know about the obvious ones like range anxiety and cost, but it runs much deeper than that. Many consumers simply aren't aware that the biggest brands in the United States sell EVs at all. That includes Ford, Chevrolet, and Nissan. The one automaker that doesn't have a great issue with awareness is Tesla.

