Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Misses third practice

Booker (hip) wasn't in attendance for the Giants' practice session Monday due to a personal matter, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Booker had been tending to a hip injury coming out of the Giants' last game Nov. 7 against the Raiders, but that doesn't seem to be a major concern following the team's Week 10 bye. The personal matter was what kept him away from the field Monday, though the Giants haven't suggested that it's anything that will prevent him from playing next Monday in Tampa Bay. Rather than the hip injury or the personal matter, the impending return of Saquon Barkley (ankle) is the main reason why Booker's stock is trending down. Barkley didn't appear to have many limitations during practice Monday and looks on track to recapture a lead role out of the backfield Week 11 following a four-game absence.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO