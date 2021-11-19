ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Misses third practice

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Carter (ankle/illness) will not practice Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

New York Post

Saquon Barkley back at Giants practice, eyeing Monday Night return

Well, not quite back, as in back and in the game, but one week before the Giants once again suit up for real, Saquon Barkley took the field and looked better than he has at any time since this newest issue — a sprained ankle — took the ball out of his hands and eradicated him from an offense that badly needs him.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/17: Practice squad protections, more headlines

The Giants’ four practice squad protections this week are as follows:. Linebacker Benardrick McKinney, elevated to the roster for three games this season, was not protected. That could be an indication McKinney will be signed to the 53-man roster this week. Cooper will likely be elevated once again to return...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Devontae Booker: Absent from practice

Booker (hip) wasn't in attendance for the Giants' practice session Monday due to a personal matter, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Booker had been tending to a hip injury coming out of the Giants' last game Nov. 7 against the Raiders, but that doesn't seem to be a major concern following the team's Week 10 bye. The personal matter was what kept him away from the field Monday, though the Giants haven't suggested that it's anything that will prevent him from playing next Monday in Tampa Bay. Rather than the hip injury or the personal matter, the impending return of Saquon Barkley (ankle) is the main reason why Booker's stock is trending down. Barkley didn't appear to have many limitations during practice Monday and looks on track to recapture a lead role out of the backfield Week 11 following a four-game absence.
NFL
numberfire.com

Sterling Shepard (quad) participates in Giants' Friday practice

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) participated in individual drills during Friday's practice. Shepard's return is a positive sign after New York's receiver was forced to sit out earlier practice sessions with his quad injury. Expect Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to see more volume if Shepard is ruled out for Monday night's matchup against numberFire's 11th ranked pass defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held out of practice Friday

Shepard (quadriceps) didn't practice Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. While Shepard missed another practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic notes that the slot receiver appeared to do more individual work Friday than Thursday, perhaps hinting at some progress. Duggan also refers to Shepard as a "long shot" for Monday's game in Tampa Bay, likely leaving Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton as the Giants' clear top three at wide receiver.
NFL
numberfire.com

Saquon Barkley (ankle) logs limited practice for Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice for Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Barkley is expected to play for the first time since Week 5. Devontae Booker, who was also limited at Wednesday's practice with a hip injury, would retain his role as the Giants' lead back if Barkley were to suffer a setback and be unable to play. Otherwise, Booker will return to fantasy irrelevance.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Ryan: No practice due to COVID protocols

Ryan (undisclosed) is not practicing Friday due to the NFL's protocols relating to COVID-19, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The Giants haven't placed Ryan on the COVID-19 list as of yet, so the reason for his being kept away from the team remains unclear. The starting safety's status will need to be monitored ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES SLAY (CONCUSSION) PRACTICED TODAY FOR GIANTS SUNDAY!

Darius Slay is making progress in his concussion protocol and was a limited practice participant today, which means he is a likely go for Sunday at the Giants. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was with the team for their walkthrough. Before he can play on Sunday against the Giants...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Trent Harris: Signed from practice squad

Harris was signed from the Giants' practice squad Monday, Michael Elsen of the team's official site reports. Harris has been elevated from the Giants' practice squad each of the last two games. He's contributed on defense as well as special teams, netting six tackles (two solo). The 25-year-old will look to make an impact Monday against the Buccaneers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Chris Myarick: Elevated from practice squad

Myarick was elevated from the Giants' practice squad to the active roster for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Elsen of the Giants' official site reports. Myarick was also elevated to the active roster for Week 2 and didn't receive a target on seven offensive snaps. He could serve as New York's No. 3 tight end if Kaden Smith (knee), who is listed as questionable, is unable to suit up Monday.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad

The Giants signed tight end Deon Yelder to their practice squad. Yelder, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, played his college ball at Western Kentucky as a walk-on. After redshirting his freshman year, he saw his first action as a sophomore but did not catch a pass until his junior season. Yelder...
NFL

