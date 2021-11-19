Giants' Logan Ryan: No practice due to COVID protocols

Booker (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Both of the top two running backs on the Giants' depth chart were limited in the team's first official practice of Week 11, as Saquon Barkley (ankle) was back on the field following a four-game absence. Barring a setback in practice, Barkley looks on track to suit up Monday against the Buccaneers, thereby ending Booker's time as the Giants' lead back. Though Booker's fantasy value will all but disappear as a result, head coach Joe Judge told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Wednesday that the 29-year-old should still rotate into the backfield to help keep Barkley fresh coming off the injury. In the three games this season where both Booker and Barkley have been active and came out of the contest healthy, Booker totaled only seven carries (for 22 yards) and three receptions (for 14 yards).

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO