NFL

Giants' Logan Ryan: No practice due to COVID protocols

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Ryan (undisclosed) is not practicing Friday due to the NFL's protocols relating to COVID-19,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message About Jason Garrett For 1 Giants WR

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant took a not-so veiled shot at Jason Garrett on Tuesday. After hearing of the Giants OC’s firing, Dez took to Twitter to send a public message to first round pick Kadarius Toney. “After hearing the news about [Jason Garrett],” Bryant posted. “Kadarius Toney you will...
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley practicing for Giants on Monday

Running back Saquon Barkley has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but it looks like he may make it back for next Monday’s game against the Buccaneers. Barkley took part in practice Monday as the team came back from a bye week for a bonus day of work ahead of their trip to Tampa. They won’t release an injury report with participation levels until Thursday, but reporters at the session said that Barkley is moving well after more than a month on the shelf.
NFL
Denver Post

Giants safety Logan Ryan tests positive for COVID-19, likely to miss Bucs game

Giants safety Logan Ryan went on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday after testing positive for the virus and likely is out for Monday night’s game at Tampa at least. Ryan’s absence could be devastating. The defensive captain leads the team with 72 tackles, and future Hall of Fame Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is poised to work the middle of the field that Ryan normally would patrol.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Devontae Booker: Limited in practice

Booker (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Both of the top two running backs on the Giants' depth chart were limited in the team's first official practice of Week 11, as Saquon Barkley (ankle) was back on the field following a four-game absence. Barring a setback in practice, Barkley looks on track to suit up Monday against the Buccaneers, thereby ending Booker's time as the Giants' lead back. Though Booker's fantasy value will all but disappear as a result, head coach Joe Judge told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Wednesday that the 29-year-old should still rotate into the backfield to help keep Barkley fresh coming off the injury. In the three games this season where both Booker and Barkley have been active and came out of the contest healthy, Booker totaled only seven carries (for 22 yards) and three receptions (for 14 yards).
NFL
ESPN

New York Giants DB Logan Ryan tests positive; RB Saquon Barkley 'getting better'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants captain and safety Logan Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Joe Judge confirmed Friday morning. He has not officially been ruled out for Monday night's road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems to be trending in that direction. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Logan Ryan Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of Giants' Game vs. Tom Brady, Bucs

The New York Giants placed defensive back Logan Ryan on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, according to Dan Salomone of the team's website. Ryan will miss Monday night's showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unless he is able to register two negative tests within a 24-hour period. Per ESPN's Jordan...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/20: Logan Ryan, Tom Brady, more

Raymond Walsh wanted the Giants to draft Brady as early as the fourth round. As a rookie with the New England Patriots, Ryan picked off Brady during OTAs. Brady responded by slamming his helmet on the ground and breaking it. At least it only gets better after Monday. In case...
NFL
Newsday

Chances are very slim that Giants' Logan Ryan will play vs. Bucs

Logan Ryan is on the standby list for a flight to Tampa. Because of the positive COVID-19 tests he received late this past week after coming in close contact with another confirmed positive, the safety will not be on the Giants’ team charter when it departs on Sunday afternoon and almost certainly will miss Monday night’s game against the Bucs in Tampa. The Giants put him on the league’s COVID/reserve list Friday and listed him as out on their final injury report Saturday.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants most likely without Logan Ryan for Monday night (Report)

Safety Logan Ryan is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. A huge loss is likely en route for the Giants ahead of their Monday night matchup with Tampa Bay. The team has placed safety and defensive captain Logan Ryan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Ryan will “almost certainly” be out for the Week 11 game following positive tests for the lingering virus.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Receive Unfortunate News About Star Safety Logan Ryan

The New York Giants will most likely be without one of their top defensive backs on Monday night when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Saturday, the G-Men announced that Logan Ryan was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This move essentially confirms that Ryan’s PCR test came back positive.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Ryan: Officially ruled out

Ryan (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Although Ryan is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he'll be forced to miss at least one game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Julian Love should draw the start in Week 11.
NFL

