Kevin McCarthy outstrips Pelosi in battle of childish tantrums

By Quin Hillyer
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse leaders in both parties are acting like ill-behaved preadolescents in their squabbling about committee assignments. The most unconscionable entry into the race to the bottom came Thursday from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. He said he may actually promote controversial GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and...

Denise Clark
6d ago

I love Republican tantrums!!! At least someone is speaking out on what matters

Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
The Associated Press

Omar seeks action over House colleague’s remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action” against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders demanded...
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
uticaphoenix.net

Rep. Omar slams colleague Boebert as ‘insurrectionist who sleeps with

Rep. Lauren Boebert had made a speech from the House floor hinting at improprieties by Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Ilhan Omar included. In an unhinged speech from the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert called the censure vote of fellow Republican Paul Gosar “a dumb waste of the House’s time.”
Washington Times

Bipartisan frustration over ‘toxic’ work environment under Pelosi

Capitol Hill lawmakers are frustrated this holiday season, arguing that the House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi has become a “toxic” work environment. More than two dozen lawmakers from both parties told CNN that “decorum” in the chamber has eroded in recent years, while polarization has only grown. That has made the House under Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, untenable for some elected officials.
