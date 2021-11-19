ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's Tennis Association threatens to pull out of China over Peng Shuai

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIcKy_0d1s0vnU00


T he leader of the Women's Tennis Association said he is willing to pull out of China if missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is not accounted for.

Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the WTA, said business interests should not get in the way of doing "what's right," alluding to a willingness to end business ties with the country over Shuai's disappearance unless Chinese officials provide proof she is safe.

"We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," Simon told CNN on Thursday. "This is bigger than the business."

PENG SHUAI: WHO IS THE CHINESE TENNIS PLAYER AND HAS SHE GONE MISSING?

Simon said an email released by Chinese officials purportedly showing the tennis player was alive and well "only raises [his] concerns as to her safety and whereabouts."

"I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her," the WTA CEO said Thursday. "Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe."

Shuai, 35, accused Zhang Gaoli, former vice-premier of China, of sexual assault in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Her post was quickly scrubbed from the internet, and she has not been seen since her Nov. 2 post.

Chinese state media outlet CGTN released an email on Wednesday that it claimed Shuai sent to Simon. In the email, Shuai denied the allegations against Gaoli and said she was "fine."

"I'm not missing, nor am I unsafe ... If the WTA publishes any more news about me, please verify it with me, and release it with my consent," the email said.

Simon acknowledged receipt of the questionable email but said his alternative attempts to contact her were unsuccessful.

"Whether she was coerced into writing it, someone wrote it for her, we don't know," Simon said. "But at this point, I don't think there's any validity in it, and we won't be comfortable until we have a chance to speak with her."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The WTA, the Asia Pacific headquarters of which is located in Beijing , does a significant amount of business in China. Speaking out against China could put hundreds of millions of dollars worth of business at risk for the organization.

China is due to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, despite bipartisan backlash from politicians in the United States.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Wta#Cnn#Cgtn
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Where is Peng Shuai? Serena Williams and World Tennis Association demand answers from China over missing star's safety as state media releases 'fake' proof of life email two weeks after she accused politician of rape

There are growing concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who vanished two weeks ago after accusing a retired politician of rape and has not been heard from since, aside from in an email presented by state media that the World Tennis Association says is fake.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

China’s crackdown on Hong Kong may have pushed Taiwan further away than ever

In just five years, Lin Fei-fan went from charging into Taiwan’s legislature and occupying the building with hundreds of students to a senior job for the island’s ruling party. But his story could have been very different if he lived in Hong Kong, where student activists once brought the financial...
CHINA
pbs.org

What we know about tennis star Peng Shuai and China’s censorship of the #MeToo movement

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
TENNIS
arcamax.com

Where is Peng Shuai? A #MeToo case pits women's tennis against Chinese censorship

BEIJING — What began as a confrontation between feminism and authoritarianism within China has evolved into a wider sports and human rights showdown as the tennis world takes a stand for Peng Shuai, a Chinese player who accused a Communist Party leader of sexual abuse and has since vanished from public view.
TENNIS
KESQ

China says ‘not aware’ of tennis player Peng Shuai issue

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry is sticking to its line that it isn’t aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. A ministry spokesperson said Friday that the matter was not a diplomatic question and that he was not aware of the situation. The 35-year-old Peng is a former top-ranked player in women’s doubles who won Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. In a since-deleted social media post, Peng accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of assaulting her at his home three years ago. The International Olympic Committee declined to comment, saying that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution for questions of such nature.
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Following tennis star Peng Shuai's disappearance, China blacks out CNN

China is blocking CNN's coverage of the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai, according to network officials. Peng Shuai accused China's former vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault in a now-deleted Weibo post from 2nd November. Additionally, the head of the Women's Tennis Association has called for an investigation...
TENNIS
AFP

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France and Indonesia strengthened a strategic partnership agreement on Wednesday that includes bolstering defence ties as Paris regroups in the Indo-Pacific after the collapse of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.  Paris was furious after Australia ditched the submarine deal in September, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defence pact with the US and Britain, which left France rethinking its alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy