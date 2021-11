Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress: Tori Kelly does it all, and looks gorgeous doing it. But, music and movies aren’t her only passions. I had a chance to chat with the A-lister about her love of makeup and skin care, which bloomed over the last decade in the spotlight, and thanks to her tight-knit relationship with her go-to makeup artist Sarah Uslan. Now, she’s the muse for Uslan’s new skin-care line LULA, which was inspired by the need for her celebrity clients (including Kelly) to have a clear, smooth canvas for makeup. Here, the Grammy winner opens up about the new line, her favorite foundation for breakout-prone skin and more.

