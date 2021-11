The state of Public Enemy is messy right now, but frontman Chuck D can still be a forceful voice when he wants to be, and he wants to be one right now. Today, Chuck has shared an open letter about the Astroworld disaster, which has now left 10 people, including three children, dead. Chuck has been playing huge rap shows since before Travis Scott was born, so he’s an authority here. In his letter, Chuck writes that the people blaming Travis Scott for all those deaths are ignoring the responsibility of promoters like Live Nation, the vast company behind Astroworld and a whole lot of other festivals.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO