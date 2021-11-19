ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Celebrity Guest Gussied Up The Best For The Hollywood House Of Gucci Premiere?

 7 days ago

The Los Angeles premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ was held at the Motion Picture Academy Museum Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCSpt_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto , who were all in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TdTK_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Gaga looked stunning in a sparkling strapless gown for her big night. She plays Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family and ultimately became the undoing of the fashion clan. We won’t give too much away but she did a great job of going from sweet and likeable to completely abhorrent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDTSc_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

We were excited to see Savannah James in attendance. She doesn’t do a TON of carpets without LeBron and the kids, and she looked AMAZING in a jewel-embellished black dress. You likey? She was definitely our favorite of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkxUo_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant also came through decked out completely in Gucci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOXhq_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Vanessa wore a beautiful cape in a rich lush brown shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqKX3_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Natalia looked super cute in a pink Gucci sweater paired with a black leather skirt and Gucci booties. Which look do you prefer – mom or daughter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztLNF_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Yvonne Orji came through in a pastel pink suit. Wonder how Aldo Gucci would feel about that? If you see the movie, you’ll understand what we’re saying. Do you like the suit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOqu0_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Salt N Pepa pulled up to the premiere in coordinated fits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z64D1_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Vivica came through looking strikingly statuesque in a longsleeved look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNZ9A_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Kym Whitley also looked really lovely in her peachy set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoKOA_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Sherri Shepherd opted for a pretty print.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbOo9_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Elaine Welteroth kept it kind of casual in jeans paired with a crimson blazer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTB4F_0d1rzFF100

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

We can always count on Lisa Raye McCoy to wow us in white!

What was your favorite look from the Los Angeles ‘House of Gucci’ premiere?

‘House Of Gucci’ opens in theatres November 24 check out the trailer below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Gucci
