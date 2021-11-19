Which Celebrity Guest Gussied Up The Best For The Hollywood House Of Gucci Premiere?

The Los Angeles premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ was held at the Motion Picture Academy Museum Thursday night.

The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto , who were all in attendance.

Gaga looked stunning in a sparkling strapless gown for her big night. She plays Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family and ultimately became the undoing of the fashion clan. We won’t give too much away but she did a great job of going from sweet and likeable to completely abhorrent.

We were excited to see Savannah James in attendance. She doesn’t do a TON of carpets without LeBron and the kids, and she looked AMAZING in a jewel-embellished black dress. You likey? She was definitely our favorite of the night.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant also came through decked out completely in Gucci.

Vanessa wore a beautiful cape in a rich lush brown shade.

Natalia looked super cute in a pink Gucci sweater paired with a black leather skirt and Gucci booties. Which look do you prefer – mom or daughter?

Yvonne Orji came through in a pastel pink suit. Wonder how Aldo Gucci would feel about that? If you see the movie, you’ll understand what we’re saying. Do you like the suit?

Salt N Pepa pulled up to the premiere in coordinated fits.

Vivica came through looking strikingly statuesque in a longsleeved look.

Kym Whitley also looked really lovely in her peachy set.

Sherri Shepherd opted for a pretty print.

Elaine Welteroth kept it kind of casual in jeans paired with a crimson blazer.

We can always count on Lisa Raye McCoy to wow us in white!

What was your favorite look from the Los Angeles ‘House of Gucci’ premiere?

‘House Of Gucci’ opens in theatres November 24 check out the trailer below: