Sumner County, TN

New York man charged with sexual exploitation in Sumner County; TBI searching for more victims

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Long Island, New York man is facing multiple felony charges stemming from an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, beginning in June 2020, the TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating a report of a man, known online as “James Abbakiss,” who was soliciting and threatening a Sumner County teenager on social media.

James Macinness (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

TBI agents identified the man as 24-year-old James Macinness. New York State Police executed a search warrant at his now former residence in Oneonta, where TBI agents assisted in the interview.

The Sumner County Grand Jury then returned indictments last month, charging Macinness with one count of solicitation of a minor, one count of harassment, two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The TBI believes there may be more victims in Tennessee, other states and internationally. The TBI is asking anyone who had contact with these profiles believed to be associated with Macinness to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov .

The TBI released a list of all of Macinness’ social media accounts:

Instagram:

  • @Meliodasthemighty
  • @Kingthemolester
  • @Myjokerpersona
  • @Banthemolester
  • @Haythamkenwayrp
  • @Keflababy
  • @Andoroidojunanago
  • @Belmodrp
  • @Doctorcarlisle
  • @Jackandsallyxox
  • @James.Abbakiss
  • @Kate.denver
  • @Kayla.borino
  • @Gokublaxc
  • @Kakarotblack
  • @Maginays
  • @Friezarp
  • @Jsp
  • @Jamesabbakiss

Snapchat:
@Jsp111

TikTok:
@James.abbakiss

Twitter:
@Myjokerpersona
@Maginays

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

