‘Finding Magic Mike’ Trailer: Watch This Guy Give ‘Somebody’s Grandma’ a Lap Dance in New HBO Max Competition (Video)

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max’s “Finding Magic Mike” team has their work cut out for them in the trailer for the new competition series, which will see the iconic Las Vegas show give “ordinary guys a chance to work their magic.”. In the video, which you can view above, you’ll meet the...

