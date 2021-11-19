Hale Co/City of Plainview report 18 cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

HALE COUNTY, Texas– Hale County and the City of Plainview reported 18 cases of COVID-19, four recoveries and two additional deaths Friday (November 19) in a bi-weekly COVID update.

This now makes a total of 77 active COVId cases, with eight of them in a local medical facility, the city said.

Overall, the total number of cases were 8,100, with 7,850 recoveries and 173 deaths.

According to the update, 45.30% received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 40.62% were fully vaccinated. Since November 11, the update in vaccination numbers included children ages 5 to 11.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.